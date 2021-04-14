Shaun Varsos muder suicide: Tennessee man kills estranged wife, Marie & her mother before killing self. Leaves suicide note on FB moments before killings.

A Tennessee man shot dead his estranged wife and her mother before turning the murder weapon on himself Monday in a suspected murder suicide.

Marie Varsos, 31 and Deborah Sisco, 60, were killed in the attack at Sisco’s house in suburban Lebanon, Nashville, police said in a statement.

Suspected killer, Shaun Varsos, 36, was arrested last month for trying to strangle Marie at gunpoint, according to the Tennessean.

On Monday morning, the suspect broke into the Wilson County house where his estranged wife was living ‘armed with a shotgun,’ according to Lebanon Police.

‘Shaun Varsos is believed to have been shot and injured during the incident, prior to shooting and killing Marie and Deborah,’ the statement reads.

Perpetrator found with mortal self inflicted gunshot wound

Apparently, a 911 call was made by one of the two females at the home the shooting happened.

Shaun who fled the home in a rented Nissan Pathfinder was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a SUV near his home, according to police.

Up until the discovery of his body, the estranged husband was a person of interest in the slaying of mother and daughter.

Metro Nashville Public Schools were locked down before the killer’s body was found.

‘She won and got what she wanted, me being dead.’

Varsos allegedly posted what appeared to be a suicide note on FaceBook minutes before undertaking his murders. The writing focused on a personal relationship where Varsos claimed, ‘Ultimately she won and got what she wanted, me being dead.’

Shaun was out on bond after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a March 11 attack on Marie, who had filed for divorce just a week earlier along with an order of protection, News 4 Nashville reports.

The motive of the shooting remained unknown with Lebanon police saying all three victims had been involved in a domestic situation over the past several months and had been involved in court battles.

It remained unclear how Varsos who upon his arrest last month was able to remain free as well acquire/ maintain a trove of guns at his home.