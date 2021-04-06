Shakeemah Jackson Florida woman sets fire to ex boyfriends Clermont, Lake County home four days after break up. Tells investigators she wishes he was dead.

A Florida woman has been accused of trying to burn down the shed where her former boyfriend lives according to a report.

Lake County deputies were called to a home on East Highland Avenue in Clermont, Saturday just before 9 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim, whose name was not publicly revealed told investigators observing flames at the entrance of the shed, of where he lived. The man was able to stamp out the flames, which were coming from a burning curtain. While stamping out the fire, the un-named man noticed his ex girlfriend, Shakeemah Jackson running away, deputies said according to clickorlando.

Investigators caught up with Jackson at a nearby store and questioned her about the fire. Jackson told deputies that she and the victim had been broken up for 4 days and she had not been near the shed in some time.

During questioning, the 35-year-old unprovoked, said: ‘I wish he would die. I wish he was dead,’ according to deputies. Eventually, Jackson admitted to setting the curtain on fire, arrest records show.

Jackson faces a charge of arson to an occupied building and as of 12:21 p.m., Monday is being held on $10,000 bond in the Lake County jail.