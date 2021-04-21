: About author bio at bottom of article.

Rebecca Jean Rogers Canton Ohio waitress fatally gunned down by her ex boyfriend, Richard James Nelson at place of work in front of staff, customers.

An Ohio waitress was allegedly shot dead while at work by her ex-boyfriend in front of her co-workers and customers, according to reports.

Rebecca Jean Rogers, 38, was reportedly gunned down by her ex, Richard James Nelson, 54, while she was waitressing Friday morning at Bob Evans restaurant in Canton, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

‘Customers took cover under tables,’ Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo told WKYC.

By the time officers arrived, Nelson had already fled through the back of the restaurant, Angelo said.

‘When we got there, we did only locate one victim,’ Angelo said of Rogers, who had suffered two gunshot wounds.

History of domestic violence

The restaurant worker was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Officers eventually tracked Nelson down Friday night in East Canton, police said.

The man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder in Rogers’ death.

‘There was a history of domestic violence in their past,’ Angelo alleged. ‘Far too often, domestic incidents lead to tragedies like this.’

Prior rap sheet

‘All I can tell you is she is a beautiful person, an outgoing person an amazing mother, grandmother, employee, a beautiful heart just a beautiful person all around,’ Rogers’ former co-worker Misty Basham told cleveland19.

Nelson — who has a rap sheet that includes assault and failure to comply with a police officer’s orders — pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charge.

Rogers had filed a police report against Nelson in March 2017 after he entered her home. Nelson was charged with stalking by menacing and burglary and taken to the Stark County Jail, according to court records cited by yahoonews.

Single mom leaves behind 4 young children

But later, Rogers was found guilty of filing a false police report in the case.

Angelo described Nelson as ‘clearly a dangerous person’ before he was located.

Nelson was ordered held on $2 million and is expected to appear in court again Thursday.

A GoFundme to help support the single mother’s four surviving children come Tuesday evening had raised $10,685.