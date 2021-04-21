Ma’Khia Bryant shot dead by Columbus police after calling 9 1 1 to report she was being assaulted. Released b odycam video shows fatal shooting of black teen girl.

Columbus Ohio police on Tuesday night released bodycam footage showing an officer’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old ‘black teen girl’ earlier in the day. Ironically the girl’s death came after her allegedly calling police to report she was being threatened with assault by older kids according to a family member of the victim.

Video begins at the moment the officer exits his vehicle and then encounters Ma’Khia Bryant who appears to be armed with a knife chasing a girl outside of a home.

The girl who was being chased falls on the lawn in front of the cop. The officer screams at the alleged suspect to ‘get down,’ before the teen targets another girl on the hood of a car, video shows.

As the teen swings the apparent weapon toward the second girl, the officer fires several shots at the alleged suspect, striking her.

Within twenty seconds of the officer arriving on the scene, Bryant has been fatally shot at no less than four times.

Police have said they were called to the home at about 4:45 p.m. for a call of an attempted stabbing.

After the gunfire, two adults remained outside. ‘She’s a f—ing kid, man,’ one of them can be heard telling the officer.

A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife can be seen in the video lying on the sidewalk next to the girl.

The deceased teen while not formally identified by police was identified as 16-year-old, Ma’Khia Bryant by family members according to 10TV.

Bryant’s aunt told The Columbus Dispatch that Bryant lived on the block at a foster home. Bryant’s mother described her daughter as an ‘honor roll student and a sweet child.’

NPR reported Bryant allegedly calling officers upon a group of ‘older kids’ threatened her with assault, citing her aunt’s claims. The relative did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

The shooting, which occurred shortly after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering black man, George Floyd, sparked protests in the city.

The Columbus Police Department could not say on Tuesday whether Bryant was the one to call for assistance before she was shot.

The officer who fired the fatal shoots has not been identified. But he has been taken off the streets pending an investigation, Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods said at a Tuesday night press briefing.

It was not immediately clear if the two other girls who were being attacked were injured.

Woods said that in interest of transparency, the department moved quickly to release at least a portion of the bodycam footage.

State law allows police to use deadly force to protect themselves or others, and investigators will determine whether this shooting was such an instance, Woods said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also addressed the media Tuesday night, where he appeared visibly shaken.

‘It’s a tragic day in the city of Columbus. Horrible, heartbreaking situation,’ he said.

‘Based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community,’ the mayor said. ‘But a family is grieving tonight.’

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent probe of the shooting, the mayor said.