A white food bank worker has been fired by her employer after being caught on video telling her black neighbor she is ‘not the right color’.

The woman – who is seen wearing a Hilary name badge and since identified as Hilary Langlois – is heard shouting at Laquetta Good during the incident in Colonial Heights, Virginia:

‘Watch me handle this,’ she yells. ‘You are not the right color, honey.’

The confrontation isn’t part of the woman’s work at Chesterfield Food Bank; it apparently has been a simmering issue because their children don’t get along, according to The Progress Index.

In the footage taken Thursday (see below), the white woman later replied ‘Yes you are’ when the Good, 30, asked if her neighbor considered her an N-word.

‘I feel like a prisoner in my own home’

The clip was shared to Facebook on Friday. It starts with the Chesterfield food bank worker, Hilary Langlois standing on the sidewalk while mom-of-two Laquetta stands on her porch.

A second video appears to confirm the police were called over the incident. It is unclear if any investigation is ongoing. The food bank apparently became aware one of its workers having been involved in ‘an incident’.

Told Laquetta told via the dailymail: ‘I feel like a prisoner in my own home.

‘She has called me many names before but to hear her being racist, that really shocked me.

‘ broken-hearted to view this conduct’

‘You should be able to feel comfortable in your own home. This is not acceptable. We still have a long way to go as a society for equality.’

Responded Chesterfield Food Bank: ‘We want to thank everyone for reaching out to us in regards to the video and story that was posted this morning regarding a confrontation between an individual and one of our employees in their neighborhood.

‘We, here at the CFB, are broken-hearted to view this conduct as it goes directly against our values and beliefs. We are honored to serve everyone in need with dignity & integrity.

‘In response to this situation, we have terminated this employee. We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting, and encouraging environment for our staff, volunteers, and clients.’

CFB CEO Kim Hill told The Progress Index: ‘It was between neighbors. It is still sad and an unfortunate situation.’