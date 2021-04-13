Kim Potter Brooklyn Center police officer identified as the cop who shot Daunte Wright dead as police say it was an honest mistake while victim’s brother insists police are lying.

Is she telling the truth? The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black man during a Sunday traffic stop believing she had reached out with her Taser as opposed to handgun has been identified as a 26-year police veteran with the Brooklyn Center police force.

Kimberly Potter, 48, was identified Monday night by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as the officer who fatally shot dead 20 year old black man, Daunte Wright.

The revelation follows Minneapolis police releasing video footage earlier that day where the Potter at the time of the shooting, cried out, ’Sh*t, I just shot him,’ purportedly at the moment she realized she’d used her handgun as opposed to a taser to subdue the suspect who refused officer’s demands following a routine traffic stop.

The Star Tribune reported Potter acquiring her Minnesota police officer’s license in 1995 and at age 22, going on to work for the Brooklyn Center Police Department shortly after.

Potter has since been placed on standard administrative leave as Minnesota police now investigate.

‘Holy s–t, I just shot him!’

Bodycam footage showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, ‘Taser, Taser,’ – which is standard practice to let other officers know that a Taser is about to be administered, before shooting her gun.

Initial video showed Wright stepping out of his car, then leaping back behind the wheel moments before driving off.

‘Holy s–t,’ Potter is heard saying in the video. ‘I just shot him!’ as the suspect drives off.

Despite managing to drive away, Wright crashed his car soon after, dying from his gunshot wound.

The Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday that he believes Potter mistook her gun for her Taser.

Gannon said it was his belief that Potter, ‘had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet’.

‘This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr Wright,’ Gannon said. ‘There is nothing I can say to lessen the pain of Mr Wright’s family.’

‘They were trigger happy’

The brother of Daunte Wright spoke at a vigil Monday night, saying claims the shooting was an ‘accident’ was ‘straight bulls**t’.

‘I could tell he was scared, I could hear it in his voice,’ the older half brother, Dallas Wright said.

‘For them to call that an accident or a mistake is just straight bulls**t, that’s literally all it is.’

‘I know I’m probably not supposed to be swearing or anything, but it was straight bullshit… my brother lost his life because they were trigger happy.’

According to state records, Potter served as a LEMA Honor Guard Leadership Team member as a Casket Lieutenant. Kimberly Potter is the president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officer’s Association and, according to KSTP, has previously represented other officers involved in deadly shootings.

Potter is married to a former police officer. She has two adult sons, according to the Tribune.

Racial unrest as Minneapolis once again takes center stage

In August 2019, she was one the first responding officers to the police shooting of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, the report said.

Two officers involved in the shooting were told by Potter to ‘to exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other,’ according to a Hennepin County Attorney’s Office investigative report.

The weekend episode and resulting rioting and protesting which erupted Sunday night and carried over to Monday comes as Minneapolis, is already on edge amid the murder trial of George Floyd, an African American who died on May 25 last year after a white police officer placed his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

That killing ignited nation wide protests and along with this weekend’s episode, reignited ongoing racial reckoning and the handling of blacks at the hands of police in the United States.