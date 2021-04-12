Kelyn Spadoni Harvey, Louisiana police dispatcher with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office refuses to return $1.2 million mistakenly deposited into her bank account by Charles Schwab.

It was the bank’s mistake after all…. A former Louisiana police dispatcher was arrested after she allegedly would not return $1.2 million accidentally deposited into her bank account.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, of Harvey, was fired from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office after being charged with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds. Spadoni had worked for the department for 4.5 years according to Fox 8.

On Feb. 23, Schwab meant to transfer $82.56 into a Fidelity Brokerage Services account also owned by Spadoni. But the company, as a result of a clerical error, transferred $1,205,619, court records said. Staffers with the company tried to stop or reclaim the transfer the following day, but couldn’t as a result of Spadoni ‘immediately’ having moved the money to another account which prevented Schwab from retrieving the funds. ‘

Gotcha b*xch!!’

Over the following weeks, Schwab made several attempts to contact Spadoni, only for the woman to never answer her phone or responded to text messages or emails.

Rich for at least a month or two …

‘By her conduct, Spadoni has made it clear she does not intend to return the mistakenly transferred funds to Schwab,’ the lawsuit said.

Charles Schwab was unable to contact Spadoni and filed a federal lawsuit against her and have so far recovered around 75% of the money.

Authorities said that after she moved the money, Spadoni used some of it to buy a new house and a car, a 2021 Hyundai Genesis.

‘She has no legal claim to that money,’ Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told NOLA.com. ‘Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error.’

‘If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different,’ Rivarde added.

According to their lawsuit, Schwab said Spadoni’s contract stated she agreed to return any overpaid funds.

Spadoni remained held on $50,000 bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.