Katlynn Jones Weaver Alabama woman killed by Alex Haynes of Oxford who also shot woman’s 4 year old son in the head before killing self during police chase.

An Alabama man is reported to have killed a young mother along with shooting her 4-year-old son, who survived, before fatally shooting himself during a police chase.

Katlynn M. Jones, 24, of Jacksonville, Alabama, was discovered dead in her mobile home Saturday from multiple gunshot and stab wounds, Weaver police said in a statement.

An unidentified person had called cops to report that Alex L. Haynes, 21, had confessed to his mother that he killed Jones, describing the victim as his girlfriend, police said.

Responding cops say Haynes broke into Jones’ home, before killing the woman along with shooting her 4-year-old son, Mason, in the head. The boy continued to cling to life, police said.

Detectives discovered signs of forced entry to a window on the home’s back door.

Relative insists victim and suspect were not boyfriend and girlfriend

Haynes, of Oxford, was located a short time later by Anniston cops, setting off a high speed police chase that ended in Talladega County, where the cornered man shot himself in a field and later died, police said.

No known motive for the attack was immediately known.

Jones’ sister has since disputed the connection between Jones and Haynes, saying they were not involved in a romantic relationship.

‘There’s just so much all over social media saying that this was domestic violence and that they were together, they were girlfriend and boyfriend — and they weren’t,’ Cassandra McGill told WIAT. ‘That was never a thing.’

McGill said Jones and Haynes were friends until he started showing troubling behavior that concerned her.

Jones’ neighbor said she was an ‘angel’ whose life was needlessly cut short.

‘She was a young girl that hadn’t had a chance to even have her life yet,’ Lisa McCleary told WBMA.

‘[Her son is] still going to have to be without a momma that loved him and that was there for him and I pray for her family and I even pray for the boy’s family who done it because he had to have some type of mental illness at age 21 to take her life like he did.’

Jones attended Alexandria High School, according to her Facebook profile. Her family said they’re currently making arrangements for her funeral.