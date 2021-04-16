: About author bio at bottom of article.

Florida mom of 4 killed when neighbors gun accidentally goes off

Jennifer Edelen Jacksonville Florida woman killed instantly when neighbor cleaning gun ‘accidentally’ goes off striking her in the head.

A Florida mother-of-four was killed when her neighbor’s gun accidentally went off as he was cleaning it, shooting her in the head, authorities said.

Jennifer Edelen, 47, was fatally shot in the head inside her home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Her teenage daughter, who was also inside the house at the time, called 911 when she heard the gunfire, First Coast News reported.

The girl would later say she thought the gunshot was thunder and lightning.

A neighbor said he was cleaning his gun about 40 to 50 yards away from the victim, when the weapon went off by mistake, fatally hitting Edelen who was in the front room of her home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Determining whether charges will be filed

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms the neighbor’s gun was a semi-automatic rifle. Edelen was pronounced dead on scene, the JSO said.

‘This appears to be a tragic accident with the most unfortunate of outcomes,’ said Sgt. Edwin Cayenne with the JSO Homicide Unit.

The neighbor is cooperating with investigators, who are working with the state attorney’s office to determine whether he will be charged, WJXT reported.

Friend and neighbor Linda McHenry remembered Edelen as kind and loving.

‘She was just a loving person. She was a good person, I can say that. And we shared a lot together,’ said Linda McHenry.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online, to cover the costs of Edelen’s funeral.

As of Thursday evening, $11,532 had been raised.