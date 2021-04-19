Jaslyn Adams Chicago 7-year-old girl shot dead, father, Jontae Adams also shot at a McDonald’s drive thru shooting believed to be gang related.

A 7-year-old girl was shot dead at a fast-food drive-thru on Chicago‘s West Side, Sunday afternoon, while the child’s father who was also shot, remained in serious condition.

Family identified the girl as Jaslyn Adams. The girl and her 29-year-old dad, Janate Adams also reported as Jontae Adams, were in a car at the McDonald’s drive-thru around 4:15 p.m. when they were both shot.

A McDonald’s employee says two men jumped out of another car, ambushing the family and firing repeatedly into their car the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Adams was struck multiple times in the body and the man was struck in the torso, police said.

Police said officers already at the scene placed the badly injured little girl in the back of their SUV and raced toward the nearest hospital.

Unrelenting gun violence

The girl who has three siblings, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jaslyn was a student at Cameron Elementary School. She was nicknamed Pinky “because she was bright” and pink was her favorite color, family members said.

Police said the shooting was believed to be gang-related, and less than three hours later, two people were shot in their car at a Popeyes in Humboldt Park, which investigators believe is connected to the McDonald’s shooting.

‘Please put the guns down,’ Tawny McMullen, the victim’s aunt told reporters. ‘My 8-year-old baby says she doesn’t want to go out and play because she is scared that she is going to be shot.’

‘If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald’s? Have you took your kids to eat,’ community activist Andrew Holmes said. ‘You pumped six and a half bullets in that baby. That don’t make you a man. That don’t make you a gangster! Something wrong with you.’

Detectives continue to investigate. No arrests have been made.