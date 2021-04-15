Dominic Allen corpse: Kenya Stallworth Cincinnati mom charged with murdering teen son and hiding his body in his bedroom. Indicted after positive DNA test.

An Ohio woman is charged with murder and assault, after allegedly killing her teen son and hiding his ‘rotting corpse’ in the boy’s bedroom for two months.

The body of Dominic Allen, 19, was found in the Cincinnati home of his mother Kenya Stallworth, 39, and her husband, Robert Robb, 35, in early December — after he was reported missing in September.

Police said the couple tried to conceal the body by placing clothes over it and sealing off the door. It would be two more months before the teen who had gone missing turned up and another seven months before the body was positively identified as that of the missing teen.

Stallworth was indicted on murder charges Tuesday, after DNA testing verified the decomposed remains belonged to her son, FOX 19 NOW reports.

Stallworth and her husband — who is not the victim’s father — have been in custody since December on charges of felony abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

‘She waited 10 days to file a police report’

According to a complaint filed on December 5, 2021: ‘John Doe’ died in a bedroom of the home, and that Stallworth and Robb tried to hide the body by ‘placing clothing on the deceased, sealing the bedroom and attempting to dissipate any odors while allowing the body to decompose,’ the Dayton Daily News reported.

Marcus Allen, Dominic’s father, said he learned his son was missing when Robb called him to tell him.

‘She waited 10 days to file a police report. Then she stated that he wasn’t going to file a report because she thought I was going to do it,’ Marcus Allen told WCPO.

Allen said there were signs that his son had been tortured.

‘The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘What was going through your head when you all did whatever you all did?,’ Allen told FOX 19 NOW.

‘You all didn’t just take away my child. You took away the gift that God gave me,’ the father said. ‘You took away my daughter’s best friend. You took away the nephew of all of my sisters and brothers. You all took him away from all of the people who loved him… and for what?’

Adding, ‘He loved helping everybody. He was a wonderful child. He was a happy child. (…) I am proud to be his father.’

Not immediately clear was the manner and cause of Dominic Allen’s death nor why his mother allegedly murdered her son.