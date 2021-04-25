Queens mom murders six week old twin babies: they wouldnt let me...

Danezja Kilpatrick Queens mother confesses murdering her six week old twin babies as police make a morbid discovery at her Woodside public housing apartment.

A Queens NYC woman charged with murdering her six week old twins described in intimate detail how she killed her two young children, confessing to initially feeding the infants poisoned milk before stabbing them to death. The murders came about after the mother saying she ‘couldn’t take it.’

Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, was arraigned Saturday morning, two days after her arrest, upon authorities discovering the woman having murdered her baby son Dallas and daughter Dakota.

Authorities told of finding the boy in a bedroom crib at Kilpatrick’s Woodside apartment with a blade still inside his skull.

When asked about the second child, the young mother indicated that the girl was under the sink, where police found her body wrapped in a pink blanket.

During Saturday’s arraignment, prosecutors revealed Kilpatrick, who is reportedly mentally ill, had confessed to police that she ‘didn’t want’ her babies ‘anymore’ and had originally tried poisoning them, The New York Daily News reported.

Twins may have been killed four days earlier

Queens Assistant District Attorney Adarna DeFrietas said Kilpatrick at first tried to kill the babies by mixing household cleaner Pine-Sol into their milk.

When that attempt was unsuccessful, she then put Dakota face down in the bathtub and ran scalding hot water over his back until she stopped crying. Kilpatrick wrapped the infant in a blanket, stuffed her into a plastic bag and laid the body beneath the kitchen sink, according to prosecutors

Kilpatrick then allegedly killed Dallas by placing him in his bassinet where she plunged a knife into the back of his head. She then covered his body with a blanket.

The babies’ bodies were found on Thursday after Kilpatrick’s sister requested a wellness check at her Woodside Houses apartment at 51st Street at 32nd Avenue. Prosecutors believe the twins may have been killed up to four days earlier.

The wellness request followed the 23-year-old mother having given evasive answers when asked about the babies’ whereabouts, leading to a relative contacting a NYPD housing officer, who in turn reached out to police.

After her arrest, Kilpatrick had reportedly complained to officers that the infants ‘wouldn’t let me sleep.’

‘I just gave up and stopped caring. I didn’t care about the babies, that’s why I poisoned them,’ she said, according to prosecutors.

‘I can’t take it anymore,’

She also allegedly told cops that she didn’t know the twins’ father and she had been trying to care for them on her own.

Kilpatrick’s sister, Quanteya, 39, however, disputed the claims, telling officers she had been going to visit her younger sibling to help her look after the infants.

On Friday night Kilpatrick was pictured in a white hazmat suit and blue surgical face mask as she was taken out of the NYPD’s 114th Precinct in Astoria.

Kilpatrick was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

‘I do not want them,’ she reportedly told arriving officers, according to the nydailynews.

‘I can’t take it anymore,’ she told police, according to the nypost.

An EMS paramedic pronounced both the both and the girl dead.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and brought Kilpatrick in for questioning.

The Administration for Children’s Services is also investigating the death of the twins.

Neighbors said the woman had just moved into the apartment last month, according to the Post.

‘I’m so sad. I’m shook. I’m heartbroken,’ Janelis Perez, 31, told the nypost.

A neighbor said she hadn’t heard anything she considered suspicious.

Kilpatrick’s next court appearance is set for May 21. If convicted, Kilpatrick faces life in prison without possibility of parole.