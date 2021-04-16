Brad Malagarie Mississippi dad of 7 left paralyzed by J & J COVID vaccine

Brad Malagarie Mississippi father of seven left paralyzed by Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 3 hours after taking it and experiencing stroke. Long road of recovery ahead.

A Mississippi man who experienced a blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, has been left paralyzed on one side of his body and unable to talk according to his family.

Brad Malagarie, 43, of St. Martin, suffered a stroke soon after going out last week to get the one-dose shot, WLOX reported.

The busy father of seven spent the morning at his D’Iberville office before heading to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine a little after noon.

He returned to work, and within three hours coworkers noticed he was unresponsive at his desk.

‘They called me and said he had that vaccine and something is wrong, we think it’s a stroke,’ his aunt, Celeste Foster O’Keefe said.

‘He can’t talk now and he can’t walk’

Malagarie was rushed to the hospital, where it was determined that he had a stroke as a result of a blood clot in his brain.

‘I said be sure to tell the doctors he took that J & J vaccine and that, to me, is what caused his stroke,’ his aunt said.

O’Keefe said he took medication for high blood pressure, but was otherwise a ‘young, healthy’ man.

Now, the medical episode has left him paralyzed on the right side of his body, she said.

‘He can’t talk now and he can’t walk. He’s paralyzed on the right side. He knows who we are and he will just cry when he sees us,’ O’Keefe said.

Doctors don’t know Malagarie’s prognosis for recovery yet but said it will likely take at least a year of rehab after he leaves the hospital.

‘We want him to be able to communicate, to be able to walk and talk again, even if it’s not perfect,’ O’Keefe said.

J & J COVID vaccine to blame for blood clots?

Federal regulators paused the use of the one-dose J&J shot on Tuesday after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots, including one who died.

On Wednesday, the drugmaker disclosed two more cases in recipients — including one man.

It’s unclear whether the inoculation is linked to the rare blood-clotting cases, which occurred out of more than 7.2 million people who have received the vaccine.

‘CDC and FDA are working rapidly to investigate each case and understand whether there is a causal relationship between these blood clots and vaccine administration,’ CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Malagarie’s family is holding a Facebook fundraiser trying to help cover some of his medical costs on his long road to recovery.