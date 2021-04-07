: About author bio at bottom of article.

Boy, 12, jumps off 1045 Park Avenue Upper East Side apartment building to his death. Boy leaps from roof of 15-story apartment building as mental health resumes focus during pandemic.

A 12-year-old boy jumped from the roof of an Upper East Side building in NYC on Tuesday, killing himself.

The unidentified boy leapt from the roof of the 15-story apartment building at 1045 Park Avenue near East 86th Street.

The NYPD responded to the ‘incident’ following a 911 call around 3:45pm.

To date the NYPD has released few details as it continues to investigate.

The apparent suicide comes at a time when mental health professionals have expressed concern over the effects of a year’s worth of lockdown – and no school – on younger people.

Officers came across an unconscious and unresponsive male with body trauma atop of a car.

The boy landed on a parked car, shattering the front window of the vehicle according to the nypost.

EMS was called to the scene and transported the boy to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the police. A medical examiner will determine cause of death.

The NYPD did not officially reveal the age of the victim as the investigation is ongoing.

Children struggling with mental health woes

The death of the 12-year-old is similar to another death in Manhattan that took place on October 19.

Matthew Pierre, 13, was found shirtless on the ground around 6am after plunging 20 stories off a terrace to his death outside an apartment building West 43rd Street near Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen.

Police were investigating Pierre’s death as a suicide, noting cryptic writing on the teen’s computer to the nypost.

In the past, Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed concern about the mental health of children due to the pandemic.

‘The fact that these kids have gone through this crisis, the trauma they’ve felt, many kids have lost, loved ones,’ de Blasio said in February, according to NBC New York. ‘Many kids are feeling really isolated in the absence of, you know, the regular rhythms of their life.’

De Blasio was responding to a town hall comment from then-Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, who said, ‘Our suicide rate amongst our students is rapidly doubling.’

The NYC Department of Education says one in five children struggle with mental health.