Sacramento Ca tourist goes missing on Miami trip where boyfriend was set...

Angela Morrisey Sacramento California woman remains missing after going on a Miami trip with boyfriend Amir El-Badry who had planned to propose during getaway.

A California mother of two remains missing ten days after going on a trip to Miami with her boyfriend who maintains he had been planning to propose during the ‘romantic getaway’ according to reports.

Angela Morrisey, 23, was last seen while waiting to board a tour boat at the Bayside Market Place in downtown Miami on March 28, according to the boyfriend.

‘We were in line for the boat and she went to go use the restroom and I just didn’t see her after that,’ boyfriend, Amir El-Badry, told WPLG.

He said the pair had traveled there from Sacramento just two days earlier and he planned to use the trip to ask for her hand in marriage.

‘I really came out here because I wanted a romantic setting, because I was going to propose to her,’ El-Badry said.

Foul play?

Morrisey’s mother is contesting her daughter’s boyfriends’ claims, claiming that El-Badry hasn’t been able to keep his story straight about her daughter’s disappearance.

‘I continued to ask him because I was like these details don’t make sense. So, I was asking questions about this and that, and he would be like, ‘Wait a minute, that’s what I said,” Darnella Melancon told WFOR-TV.

Melancon said she had been texting with her daughter in the days leading up to her disappearance — but then Morrisey went silent on the day she vanished.

‘I’m hurting in my soul wondering where my daughter is,’ Melancon said.

She said she’s currently taking care of Morrisey’s two daughters.

‘I have her two daughters here, my granddaughters, and they’ve been asking for her every day. ‘Mommy, where’s Mommy? When can Mommy come? We want to talk to Mommy.’ And it’s hard because I don’t really know what words to really say,’ the missing woman’s mother said.

Morrisey, who is Native American, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

To date authorities have no leads or suspects.