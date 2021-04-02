Adam Toledo Little Village Chicago police shooting. 13 year old boy fatally shot by Chicago cop during armed confrontation as boy’s mom now demands justice.

A Chicago police officer fatally shot a 13 year old boy earlier this week in what authorities described as an ‘armed confrontation.’

The teen, identified by the coroner’s office on Thursday as Adam Toledo, was shot in an alley in Little Village on Monday after cops responded to the area when gunfire was detected by ShotSpotter technology, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Toledo, who police have said was armed, was with another suspect at the time, 21-year-old Ruben Roman, when police showed up at the area plagued by ongoing violence.

The two allegedly fled, with one officer opening fire, striking Toledo once in the chest, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Toledo died at the scene. The child’s death was described the result of lethal gunshot wound the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Did teen boy fire off gun before cops shot him dead?

Roman was arrested and charged with resisting an officer, police said.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene, sharing a photo (see above) of the firearm on Twitter.

Howard Ludwig, a spokesman for the police department, said investigators are still trying to determine if the teen fired a gun at the officers before he was fatally shot.

Toledo’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, questioned the use of force on her son who at the time of his death was in seventh grade.

‘Why did he shoot at him if there’s other ways?’ the mother told ABC 7 Chicago. ‘He was a little boy. Obviously he was gonna get scared,’ she said.

The mother who is now demanding justice said her son wanted to become a police officer when he grew up.

‘He was so full of life,’ she told the news station. ‘They just took it away from him.’

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on desk duty amid an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The shooting was captured by police bodycam, but it cannot be released without a court order because of Toledo’s age, the report said, citing the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Not immediately clear is how the 13 year old boy came to be in possession of a gun.