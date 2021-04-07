Garner pit bull attack: 7-year-old girl killed and mother injured in pit bull attack in North Carolina. No known reason for fatal attack.

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured after pit bulls attacked them in a North Carolina backyard police said.

The attack happened in the town of Garner on Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS 17.

The mother and daughter were taking care of their neighbor’s two pit bulls, who were out of town, when the dogs mauled mother and daughter circa 6pm, Garner police said in a Facebook post.

The girl and her mother, who suffered serious injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital, the post read. The child later died, and her mother is now in stable condition, police said.

‘This is a horrible tragedy for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families and all those who responded,’ Garner Police Lt. Michael McIver told CBS 17.

Cause of attack unknown

‘The incident occurred in the dogs’ back yard, and the cause of the attack is not known,’ police said. It was not clear from the statement whether one or both dogs were involved.

Wake County Animal Control seized the dogs and took them to a shelter.



The identities of the mother and daughter were not revealed. Authorities said it remained unclear what sparked the fatal attack.

Between 2005 and 2019, dogs killed 521 people in the U.S. according to bite victims’ non-profit organization DogsBite.