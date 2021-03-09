Pastor Stewart Allen Clark at Malden First General Baptist Church in Missouri goes on leave following sexist sermon demanding women must look good for their husbands along with insisting that they lose weight while holding Melania Trump as a trophy wife benchmark.

A Missouri pastor has caused disconcert following after giving a ‘sexist’ sermon last month, in which he admonished women to look good for their husbands, while demanding that they lose weight in a bid to keep their men happy and not straying.

Stewart Allen Clark, a 55-year-old pastor at Malden First General Baptist Church, was given his effective marching orders, following backlash over last month’s sermon, which included the priest praising Melania Trump as the ‘ultimate’ yardstick, even going so far as to describe the former first lady married to Donald Trump as a ‘trophy wife’.

The Deacon Ministry Team revealed Clark had taken a leave of absence on their website homepage.

In the 22-minute speech to his church, Clark stressed the need for women to look their best to keep their husband’s happy.

Clark, who is now looking to obtain ‘professional counseling’ after the controversial sermon, extolled: ‘I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump.

Pastor Stewart Allen-Clark tells congregation that women need to work harder to look good for men. “I’m not saying every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump. Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know … maybe you’re a participation trophy.” pic.twitter.com/5GfyqIeQZw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 6, 2021

‘Men have a need for their women to look like women…’

‘Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know – maybe you’re a participation trophy.

‘I don’t know – but all I can say is not everybody looks like that. Amen! Not everybody looks like that. But you don’t need to look like a butch either.’

But there’s more….

Added the priest: ‘Men have a need for their women to look like women. Sweatpants don’t cut it all the time. Wearing flip flops and pajamas to Walmart – that ain’t going to work.

‘Ain’t nothing attractive about that. It’ ain’t. And men want their wives to look good at home and in public, can I get an Amen!’

And this too…. brace yourselves.

The pastor ultimately questioned why women ‘let themselves go’ after marriage and suggested they should lose weight to maintain a healthy relationship with their spouses.

‘Instead of teaching men and boys to take accountability for their actions and control themselves, he degrades women, victim blames….’

Clark also suggested men would be less likely to cheat if their women maintained their appearance, adding its: ‘Really important for a man to have a beautiful woman on his arm.’

A listener of Clark’s Sunday sermon shared footage of the February 21 speech one week after the incident. And that’s when open wide revolt followed.

Posted, Reagan Williams wrote to her Facebook page: ‘On this lovely Sunday morning I spent my time getting ready listening to a head pastor in Malden who so nonchalantly decided to exercise pastoral abuse towards women.

‘He goes on to blame women for the actions of men and says it is of God and it should be accepted as normal. Instead of teaching men and boys to take accountability for their actions and control themselves, he degrades women, victim blames, and points the finger at their mere existence.

‘He fails to use Bible verses to back up his nonsense. He says that lusting after other women in a relationship or marriage is acceptable if you are not perfectly up to par with the man’s expectations and implies you should be blamed if the man cheats or fails you.’

She then condemned the pastor for ‘objectifying and antagonizing’ women.

Missouri pastor widely hated

‘He also claims your looks should be only of what the man wants and you should have zero bodily autonomy and zero individuality which is abusive and controlling,’ Williams added in her post, which as of Monday night had garnered 4200 likes and 5600 comments.

The post lead to wide condemnation of the pastor, including many who critiqued Clark’s own appearance, along with having the audacity to deflect fault and blame on to women.

One Facebook user commented: ‘Has he looked in the mirror he’s not winning beauty pageants.’

‘Literally preaching about taking care of your self and looking good as he standing up there with a tire around his belly,’ another wrote.

On March 1, General Baptist Ministries explained in a Facebook post how the comments in Clark’s sermon ‘are not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists.’

The post continued: ‘Pastor Clark was to be the moderator of the General Association of General Baptist meeting in July 2022. He has resigned from that position.

‘General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason.’

According to Religion News, leaders of the General Baptist Council of Associations ‘have recommended an investigation’ of Clark.

The church’s Facebook page has since been deleted. Clark’s LinkedIn page has also been deleted.

The website for the church is still up, but it’s contact information is gone. Indeed….