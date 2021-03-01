: About author bio at bottom of article.

Sharon Carr Cheeto dust on teeth: Oklahoma woman arrested in residential burglary arrest after snack food item left behind implicates her.

An Oklahoma burglary suspect was arrested after police said Cheeto dust implicated a female robber in a residential break-in on Friday, Feb. 26.

Sharon Carr, 31, was arrested on a first-degree burglary charge after Tulsa Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress according to a Facebook release.

The ‘cheesy’ robbery took place at about 8 p.m. Friday from a residence near 67th Street and South Sheridan Road. The caller said she was at home with two small children in the house, and said a woman was breaking through a window.

Arriving officers said a screen had been pried off a window, and the suspect had gotten inside before leaving without stealing anything.

Officers said the suspect dropped a bag of Cheetos and a bottle of water near the open window when she fled.

Repeat offender

Officers apprehended Sharon Carr in the area, and said the victim identified Carr as the suspect after getting a look at her.

Cops think she dropped the bag while making her escape KTUL reported.

Officers said Carr ‘was further linked to the crime by Cheeto residue on her teeth.’

‘A good reminder that Cheeto dust can be pretty hard to get rid of,’ Tusla police wrote on Facebook.

Car was arrested for first-degree burglary.