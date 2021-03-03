Ruth Lewis Warren Ohio grandmother, 89, killed by stray bullet planning son’s funeral as she sat inside home. Two cars seen driving erratically. No suspect or arrests.

An Ohio grandmother has died after she was struck by a stray bullet while planning her son’s funeral over the weekend according to reports.

Ruth Lewis, 89, was sitting in her wheelchair, gathered with relatives at a family member’s home in Warren when she was shot in the back around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to WKBN-TV.

She was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported.

‘This was a senseless death caused by a random bullet,’ said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

‘Obviously, she wasn’t the target so it’s so unfortunate, but that just goes to speak to the dangers of just having so many guns in irresponsible hands.’

Hit by single bullet that came in through a window.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five to 10 gunshots, including one who saw two cars driving away erratically from the home US News reported.

It’s not yet known how many shooters may have been involved, what spurred the shooting or if anyone in the home at the time was the target. Lewis was hit by a shot that came in through a window.

Police have not told of having any suspects or making any arrests.

City leaders are asking anyone with information to give Warren police a call at 330-841-2749.