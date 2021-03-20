Rashad Akeem Thompson Beckley West Virginia man beats Tre’shaun Brown, girlfriend’s seven year old son to death with hammer after stabbing her in domestic violence incident.

A 34 year old man in West Virginia has admitted to beating his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son to death with a hammer, telling authorities he ‘just lost it.’

Rashad Akeem Thompson, 34, allegedly carried out the deadly assault on seven year old boy, Tre’shaun Brown around 2:45 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment complex in the city of Beckley, the Beckley Police Department stated in a Facebook release.

When cops arrived, they found a hammer covered in blood on the living room floor, WSAZ reported.

They discovered the young boy’s body lying on the couch with extreme trauma to the left side of his head.

‘I just lost it,’ Thompson allegedly told police.

Broken knife found inside residence

The criminal complaint stated the boy being ‘repeatedly bludgeoned’ with the hammer.

The boy’s 24-year-old mother, Felicia Brown, was found at a neighbor’s house bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds to her face, cops said.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

A broken knife was also recovered inside the home, authorities stated.

‘…she saw Thompson violently striking the sofa with an object…’

Brown was the mother of a two year old and seven year old who she inadvertently left behind upon fleeing for her life as Thompson set about stabbing her.

Reported the Register Herald: ‘The neighbor went inside Brown’s apartment and grabbed the two year old. She saw Thompson walking towards the kitchen, so she carried the baby back to her own home and left the baby with Brown. She then went back to Brown’s apartment to get Brown’s son.

When she walked inside, she told police, she saw Thompson violently striking the sofa with an object, but she could not tell what the object was. She ran away but returned to Brown’s place once Thompson had been arrested.’

Domestic violence episode

The mother’s stabbing and the boy’s fatal beating was described as a case of domestic violence.

Thompson was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery, authorities said.

He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail pending his arraignment.

It remained unclear what motivated the attack on the mother and son or if there had been prior ‘episodes’ at the residence.