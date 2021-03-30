: About author bio at bottom of article.

Philadelphia Mills Mall shooting leaves man, 21, dead, gunman at large after fight at foodcourt. Victim shot at multiple times. Latest episode of gun violence.

One person is dead following a shooting inside a Northeast Philadelphia shopping mall Monday late afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Philadelphia Mills Mall, at the orange entrance at about 5 p.m. ABC News reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the mall and found a man in the food court area with several gunshots wounds.

A 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest following a fight. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. It was unclear whether the gunman and deceased knew each other prior to the fatal shooting.

Police said a single shooter fled the scene and officers were looking for the suspect and the weapon.

Reports of a shooting at Philadelphia Mills Mall… witnesses tell me they heard shots fired and crowds ran out from the food court area pic.twitter.com/jDhoIe4nqo — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) March 29, 2021

‘Everybody ran out.’

‘Everybody ran out. They were just running. I mean ladies with carts with their kids behind them. It was a mad rush to the door,’ witness Bill Yancy told FOX 29.

Police say during the chaos the shooter was able to flee the mall.

The entire mall was placed on lockdown, but people who had locked themselves inside individual stores were later told by police it was safe to leave and were escorted out by officers, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The victim’s name was not released and further details of the investigation were not immediately available.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The shooting is the latest in a string of shooting episodes in public spaces in Philadelphia in recent weeks.

No known motive as to what led to Monday’s mall shooting was immediately divulged.