Olga Shlyamina Russian beauty queen beheaded by Vyacheslav Samoilov.

Russian beauty queen beheaded by jealous lover after accusing her of cheating

A Russian man allegedly decapitated his beauty queen girlfriend — after he accused her of using her pageant title to flirt with other men, according to reports.

The mutilated body of Olga Shlyamina, a 33-year-old mother of two, who also worked as a worked as a motor transport engineer, was found in a snow-covered forest in the city of Novodvinsk, The US Sun reported.

Her possessive boyfriend — identified by local media as Vyacheslav Samoilov — has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The possessive boyfriend is reported to beating the beauty pageant queen whom he had met after her two failed marriages, in jealous rages that came to a boil when she won an amateur pageant.

Samoilov, who accused Shlyamina of flirting with a work colleague, invited her for a stroll in a remote forest, where he allegedly beheaded her and hid her body in the snow, The Sun reported.

Her remains were discovered five days after she disappeared. The woman’s head remained un-accounted.

The young woman had not been in touch with her family since she left her home March 20. Relatives contacted police and said she had been increasingly worried in recent days.

After being arrested, Samoilov only admitted to investigators that he had hit his girlfriend. After further questioning the man said upon striking her, he ‘could have killed her,’ according to local news site 29.Ru.

The victim’s mother said Samoilov behaved rudely and even aggressively on more than one occasion. She had witnessed the man on more than one occasion assaulting her daughter. She told local media outlets that she was opposed to the relationship.

‘She hid her hands because of bruises,’ the mother said.

Another local outlet reported that the beauty queen had longed for a happy home life, writing in social media: ‘Morning in a loving family is always good.’

The probe into her death continues.