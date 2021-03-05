Niccole Lane Lincoln Nebraska woman arrested 5 year old autistic son is found in middle of rush hour traffic while mother went out to get drunk.

A Lincoln, Nebraska mother has been charged with child abuse after her five-year-old son was reportedly found on a busy street during rush hour while she went out to booze.

Notice of the ‘disconcerting’ scene came Tuesday afternoon, circa 5:30 p.m., when a man driving along Capital Parkway near 27th St. observed what appeared to be an abandoned boy along the street according to Lincoln police.

The man reported he had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the child.

The man got the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, out of the street before the child ran off into the nearby Sunken Gardens, according to court documents.

Officers ultimately determined the boy belonged to 27-year-old woman, Niccole Lane, KLKNTV.com reported.

‘needed a break…’

According to an arrest affidavit, officers found Lane drunk at a nearby U-Stop, a local convenience store where the mother had gone to buy herself alcohol. Police say she had a BAC of .171. She was found with the 5-year-old’s twin brother.

Lane told officers she was at home and ‘needed a break,’ so she decided to go to the liquor store to ‘take some shots and get intoxicated,’ according to court documents.

Officers wrote in the affidavit that Lane told them she had locked her son in a room inside their apartment and then left him to go get drunk. Somehow the boy managed to leave the residence where he was found five blocks away in the middle of rush hour traffic the journalstar reported.

‘Defendant laughed and made a bible reference stating her autistic son could not be harmed,’ officers wrote in the document.

Lane appeared in court Wednesday where a judge set her bond at $50,000.

The mother’s next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

The whereabouts of the child’s father remained unknown. Also unknown was what treatment, if any was being availed to the challenged boy or whether the mother had since sought treatment for her afflictions.