Kristen Slack Universal City Texas mom of five killed by Todd Danhof in suspected murder suicide. Family baffled what led to woman being shot dead by her new boyfriend.

A Texas mother of five has been killed after her boyfriend shot her dead then self in a suspected murder suicide.

Nurse, Kristen Slack, 45, from Universal City just outside of San Antonio was killed on Saturday morning by her boyfriend Todd Danhof after having been shot multiple times.

Slack was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Schertz, northeast of the city, while Danhof, was found deceased inside the residence by police.

The family are at a loss to explain what triggered the shooting and say that Slack had not been in a relationship with Danhof for very long. They saw no indications of possible violence.

Schertz police are now investigating the case in an attempt to work out what led to the shootings.

‘None of this makes any sense…’

‘She was a good person,’ said Susan Dolgener, Slack’s older sister via KSAT. ‘She was informed of her sibling’s death by the police. ‘She was very caring. She did exceptionally well with Alzheimer’s. She had this voice where she would always say, “It is ok.”‘

‘None of this makes any sense. Nothing adds up. I don’t think anybody is prepared to ever hear those words, “Murder suicide.” It doesn’t feel like it is real.’

Her oldest son, Christian Gonzales, described Slack as a very loving mother.

‘She was a very empathetic person. Easy to relate to. A people person. It is just terrible because he took her away from all of her children and I feel like crap dealing with it and I can’t imagine how my younger siblings feel.’

No known motive

Gonzales had not met the boyfriend but said his mother seemed happy with her life.

‘The last times I messaged her, she just seemed happy with him and praised him and wanted me to meet him,’ Gonzales said. ‘That is why none of this makes any sense.’

‘You take for granted people in your life. You think they are always going to be there and don’t think events like this is going to happen. You have to cherish every moment with people because you never know when they will be taken away from you.

‘I have no ill-will towards Todd’s family. I know they are going to have to live with what he did. We just have to stay strong and be there for each other as we get through this,’ Gonzales added.

Investigators didn’t specify whether the couple was known to local law enforcement. Danhof, 46, doesn’t appear to have a past criminal history, according to county court records. It’s unclear how long the couple may have been dating.

An investigation into the alleged murder-suicide is ongoing, authorities said.