Manheim mom of six killed during I-95 road rage incident in North...

Julie Eberly Manheim, Pennsylvania mother of six killed during I-95 road rage shooting incident in North Carolina. Husband survived untouched. Suspect still at large.

A mother of six was killed in a road rage incident as she and her husband were headed to Hilton Head Island, S.C to celebrate their wedding anniversary, cops said.

Julie Michelle Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was shot through the passenger door while her husband Ryan was driving on Interstate 95 in Lumberton, NC, around 11:40 a.m, Thursday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff.

Julie was taken to the hospital, where she died. Ryan was not injured.

‘We continue to search for clues leading to the identity of the coward suspect that shot and killed Julie Eberly yesterday along I95 in Lumberton,’ Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

‘Homicide Detectives have worked non stop and are continuing their efforts to locate video footage and are currently reviewing hours of footage as I write this.’

No arrests as $10,000 reward offered

The Pennsylvania couple marked their anniversary last week and were headed to the beach to celebrate for the weekend.

Their vehicle had come close to another car as Ryan Eberly was attempting to merge. The driver of the other vehicle then moved closer and rolled down his window before firing ‘multiple shots’ into the vehicle, cops said.

‘This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation,’ Sheriff Wilkins said.

‘Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way.’

The shooter was driving a silver or gray, 2010 model Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows. It also possibly had chrome around the window frame according to The Fayetteville Observer.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect vehicle was last seen taking Exit 22 and crossing the highway overpass heading toward Lumberton.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced on Friday a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. He said the reward was provided by a Robeson County resident.

A GoFundme fundraiser to donate to Julie’s favorite causes had by Sunday evening raised $41,179.