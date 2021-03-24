Edith Riddle Jacksonville Florida mother wearing boxing glove joins daughter and attacks a female student at school cafeteria, moments after mother and daughter met with vice principal.

Not leading by example. A Florida mother showed up to her daughter’s middle school with a boxing glove where she proceeded to attack a student, authorities said.

Edith Riddle, 34, of Jacksonville, was arrested and booked on a charge of child abuse charge with personal/special weapon stemming from the alleged beatdown last week at Dupont Middle School, KVUE reported.

Police said that the school safety officer had heard a ‘frantic’ announcement over the school’s radio system about a fight outside the cafeteria around noon on March 18.

When the officer got there, he found Riddle in a physical altercation with a female student.

Riddle had been on campus for a meeting with the vice-principal and her daughter, cops said.

Boxing glove superglued to mother’s wrist

Rather than exit the building, the daughter descended to the school cafeteria to engage a girl in a fight, police said.

Witnesses told police that Riddle’s daughter pushed the victim to the ground and hit her before her mother also began punching the victim, who was lying on the ground. One witness told investigators Riddle appeared to have a boxing glove attached to her left hand.

The mother was observed beating the girl.

Riddle already had the glove on when she arrived to campus — insisting that it was super glued to her wrist and she couldn’t remove it.

The girl suffered bruises to her knees and forearms, authorities said. She was later brought to the hospital for a follow-up evaluation.

The student’s parents have since said they want criminal charges filed against Riddle, First Coast News reported.

A regard of Riddle’s Facebook page includes a photo of a boy posing in boxing gloves – as well as a photo of a certificate indicating she’d completed probation for a previous unspecified offense.