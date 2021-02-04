: About author bio at bottom of article.

Plains Township murder suicide: James & Lisa Goy shot dead by Jeffrey Spaide in snow shoveling dispute. Husband and wife’s shooting deaths caught on video.

Newly released video (see below) has been released showing a fateful dispute between a man and his Pennsylvania neighbors shoveling snow escalating to a murder-suicide.

Surveillance footage showed married couple, James Goy, 50 and Lisa Goy, 48, yelling obscenities at neighbor, Jeffrey Spaide, 47, before the man is seen running back to his home across the road, momentarily disappearing from the camera, only to return with a gun and shoot the married couple cold in the middle of the street Monday morning in Plains Township.

‘If you step out of here, I’ll knock your a– out,’ the agitated male neighbor could be heard saying to the shooter.

Police said Spaide, shot dead his neighbors, James & Lisa Goy after arguing about each other shoveling snow onto each other’s property. The couple according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader had in recent weeks been embroiled in ongoing arguments.

‘I’ll make your life a living hell living here d–khead,’ James could be heard shouting to which Spaide responds, ‘What?… F–k you, you f–king scum.’

‘Go ahead. Go ahead.’

James’ wife, who is carrying a shovel, then chimes in, ‘You’re the f–king scumbag. You don’t know how to talk to somebody.’

‘That’s right… You’re a p—y, p—y, p—y,’ her husband continued while flipping off the man.

Footage then shows Spaide walking down his driveway towards them to which the female neighbor responds, ‘Go ahead. Go ahead.’

As it becomes clear that the man is holding a gun, James yells, ‘Put the gun down.’

Too late.

Spaide fires several rounds, striking the male neighbor before shooting his wife.

Footage shows James running back towards his house, while his wife falls to the ground in the middle of the street, where Spaide fires at her twice again.

15-20 gunshots fired

‘Call the cops,’ James shouts before the gunman chases and shoots him again.

His wife lying on the ground then cries out, ‘You f–ker, you!’

But there’s more.

While others run over to help the couple, Spaide returns, this time with another, larger rifle.

‘You should have kept your f–king mouth [shut],” Spaide could be heard saying before shooting the woman again.

Police said Spaide then went back inside his home and used a third rifle to kill himself.

In all 15-20 gunshots are fired.

Officials are investigating the gruesome episode as a murder-suicide.

The deadly confrontation came as Winter Storm Orlena tore through the East Coast, dumping as much as 30 inches of snow in some regions.