Rodwin Allicock Coram Long Island cemetery digger, 42, killed when seven ft of dirt grave walls collapse on him while working at Washington Memorial Park, Mount Sinai.

A very ironic death.

A grave digger working at a Long Island cemetery has died after more than 7 feet of earth collapsed atop of him, burying him alive and causing his death.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, had been working inside the grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai on Thursday when the ‘freak accident’ occurred at around 8.30am, the Suffolk County Police shared in a press release.

Co-workers attempted to dig the Coram resident from inside the grave, which was more than seven feet deep.

First responders from four area fire departments arrived at the scene, along with representatives from the Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section, but Allicok could not be saved.

Cause of freak accident unknown

Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician’s assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident in addition to the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad.

Social media posts from family members reveal that Allicock was married with two teenage sons. He is also survived by his sisters who live in Guyana.

Co-worker YV Yang paid tribute to Rodwin on Facebook, in which he shared a photo of his late colleague, and posting, ‘Sleep in peace Rodwin Allicock. You was a great coworker and a great guy !’

According to their website, the Washington Memorial Park cemetery has been in operation for more than half a century.

Further information about what caused the grave to collapse has not yet been shared.