Michael Dalcin Beach city brokers real estate agent with Redondo California realtor fired over racist misogynist rant against Asian female pedestrian caught on viral video.

A Redondo California real estate agent has been fired from his job following viral video showing the broker going on a racist and misogynist rant against an Asian pedestrian.

Notice of the ‘incident’ came after twitter user named ‘Em’ under the user handle @3mman3mz – posted on social media on Thursday: ‘At 5pm I was walking in Brentwood at the intersection of Bundy & Montana. I stopped to look at my phone when this man came out of his home & verbally assaulted me. He approached me, maskless. I asked him to step away. He called me “stupid blue hair asian girl” & “dumb bitch.”

In the footage, Em is filming an agitated man who is walking two dogs in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood.

The events that preceded the footage are unclear, but the man is seen antagonizing the woman, by asking, ‘Are you up against the car? No one is going to pay attention to you because you’re dumb and you’re a stupid blue Asian haired girl.’

The man says ‘f–k you’ four times before taking his phone out and walking toward her while saying, ‘I can record you, you dumb bitch,’ as Em continues to record the man screaming at her.

‘Get the f–k out of here you dumb bitch,’ the man identified by social media users, Mike Dalcin, a real estate agent at Beach City Brokers, tells the woman.

It wasn’t long after the post gaining traction amongst appalled users that the realtor was fired with the outlet responding to demands to terminate his employment.

Posted the outlet on Facebook: ‘We have become aware of a video circulating on social media that involves a new agent we recently hired….Effective immediately, Mike Dalcin has been removed as an agent from our office and is no longer an agent at our Company. Beach City Brokers insist and will always maintain a high standard of integrity and ethics and will not tolerate racism or any other unprofessional behavior.’

Em said she reported the incident to the LAPD, which declined to investigate. The account holder who posted the tweet has removed her Twitter account as of 1:23 p.m. today [Friday, Feb. 12].

Singled out because she was Asian

Posted Em prior to de activating her account according to Patch: ‘Before deleting the account, Em had said: “I have lived in this city my entire life and have never felt threatened in the way I did today. This man singled me out bc I was an Asian girl walking by myself and took advantage. We need to hold bigots like these accountable.’

Dalcin can still be found on the brokerage’s website, however, there is no photo of him and no contact information other than the standard input form.

Beach City Brokers, which serves Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Palos Verdes Estates and Torrance, has two offices in Redondo Beach and one in El Segundo.