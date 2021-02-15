Kayla Pierce found dead. Missing Livingston County woman mutilated body found; Dowan Knighton charged in relation to the Michigan woman’s death.

A Detroit man has been charged in the mutilation of a missing Livingston County woman’s dead body, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dowan Knighton, 47, of Detroit was charged with the mutilation of a dead body, concealing the death of an individual and tampering with evidence.

According to police, the body of Kayla Lynn Pierce, 29, of Livingston County, was found on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. in Detroit. The specific location of where the body was found has not yet been released. Pierce has been missing since Nov. 24, 2020, WXYZ reported.

A previous report described the missing woman as having brown hair and hazel eyes, five-foot-three-inches, and approximately 190 pounds. Pierce was also described as having multiple identifiable tattoos, including starts on her collarbone.

No further information was immediately made available in this case as police continue their investigation.

How did a woman found dead know a Detroit suspect?

Knighton was given a $50,000/10% bond and is expected back in court on Feb. 25.

The cause and manner of the missing woman’s death remained unclear pending the results of an autopsy. Also not immediately clear was Pierce’s relation, if any to that of the suspect — and how they may have come to know each other.