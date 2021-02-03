San Diego man betrayed by break up, shoots dead ex girlfriend new...

Mario Fierro Cathedral Catholic H.S teacher shot dead by his fiancee’s ex boyfriend, Jesse Alvarez. Ex girlfriend had sought restraining order against San Diego man.

A California man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new fiancé, after complaining that he felt ‘betrayed’ by their breakup.

Jesse M. Alvarez, 30, of San Diego was arrested Monday night in the murder of Cathedral Catholic High School teacher Mario Fierro, 37, in North Park, CBS8 reported.

He allegedly shot the ‘much beloved’ educator earlier that morning as he was leaving his home, police said. The San Diego Police Dept recovered images from at least two home security cameras nearly a block away. Investigators say evidence led them to Alvarez that night according to NBC SanDiego.

Fierro, who taught social science, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Fierro had recently become engaged to another colleague, who had dated Alvarez for more than three years before she broke things off in 2019, according to court records.

Suspect alleged to have called ex girlfriend up to 20-30 times from different phones

The woman had sought a restraining order in December 2019 against Alvarez, claiming that she was ‘scared and fear for my safety.’

She alleged that she had spotted Alvarez ‘looking through the windows’ at her home and that he showed up to Disneyland after following her into the park, according to court documents.

Despite her blocking his number, he would use different phones to contact her, calling anywhere from 20 to 30 times, she said.

She also claimed that Alvarez tried to use an old key to break into her apartment after she had installed home security cameras and changed the locks, KNSD reported.

Alvarez denied that his ex-girlfriend was in danger, claiming there was ‘no credible basis of threat towards her.’

S’he is intentionally acting out of spite, hate and malice in order to personally hurt me, damage my reputation, restrict my civil liberties and sabotage my career by blotting my stainless legal record with the court,’ he wrote in court documents, KNSD reported.

He admitted that he ‘felt hurt and betrayed’ by their relationship ending, but ‘never ever abused or mistreated’ his former girlfriend, according to court documents.

Cathedral Catholic teacher fiancee remembered

The judge ultimately dismissed the request for a restraining order, ruling that the woman ‘did not meet her burden of proof,’ 10News reported.

A day after the educator’s shooting dath, 100 people showed up to pay tribute to Fierro, described by the Catholic Diocese of San Diego as ‘young, vibrant and full of life.’

‘Sad. Just a profound sense of loss for our community,’ Cathedral principal Kevin Calkins told NBC 7 at the vigil.

‘He was a very passionate teacher. He loved teaching, loved young people. You went into his classroom, you saw the energy, you felt the energy,’ Calkins said.

The Catholic Diocese of San Diego said Fierro graduated from Cathedral Catholic in 2002 and returned to teach social science 14 years later. He also served as the Athletic Director at Notre Dame Academy, an elementary/middle school tied to the high school.

Come Tuesday, the Catholic Community Foundation of San Diego announced that a scholarship was created in Fierro’s name.

Followig Alvarez’s arrest, the former boyfriend was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he’s being held without bail. He’s set to be arraigned Feb. 19.