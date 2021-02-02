Jason Sanderlin Harry Styles lookalike assaults woman during armed robbery. Altoona Pennsylvania man breaks into apartment, steals cash & marijuana.

But can he sing? A Pennsylvania man with an uncanny resemblance to pop star, Harry Styles is accused of hitting a woman over the head with an automatic rifle — along with grabbing her breasts — during a robbery at a Tyrone apartment, a report said.

But it was Jason Sanderlin’s mugshot that grabbed all the attention, with WTAJ the first to notice a ‘striking resemblance’ to 27-year-old former One Direction star Styles.

Sanderlin, 21, shares similar features — except for a large “33” tattooed on the side of his forehead.

Other dissimilarities include Sanderlin being listed as 5’4” tall in court records, as compared to Styles’ 6-foot frame.

Sanderlin is accused of ordering three people to get on the ground after kicking down the door of an apartment on Jan. 21 and attacking the woman as she tried to resist being zip-tied. He allegedly took $400 in cash and a stash of marijuana.

The pop star look alike was turned in by his longtime girlfriend Emily Eirhart who identified him from surveillance footage — and is also charged with helping her carry out an earlier robbery, according to WTAJ.

He also allegedly posted a Snapchat video immediately after the robbery showing off the marijuana which he then tried to sell, the report said.

Of note, Sanderlin was implicated in helping his Eirhart rob and beat a woman in Altoona on October 25, 2020. It was said to be part of a revenge plot because they blamed the victim for their faltering relationship.

State police have charged Sanderlin with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy, indecent assault, aggravated assault, and criminal trespass along with misdemeanor counts that include false imprisonment, indecent assault, and terroristic threats.

He is being held on $200,000 cash bail for that robbery, as well as $50,000 cash bail for the robbery with his girlfriend in Altoona.