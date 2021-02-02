Jarron Pridgeon Muskogee Oklahoma man arrested in slaying of six family members including man and five children. Children’s mother left with life threatening injuries. Suspect lived with victims.

A 25 year old gunman alleged to have killed a man and five young children along with leaving a woman with life threatening injuries in an apparent domestic incident at a home in Oklahoma was arrested Tuesday.

Officers responded at around 1.30am to a call of multiple people shot at a home in the 900 block of Indiana Street in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, according to a police press release.

Once there, officers encountered Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, holding a gun.

‘One of our officers shot, fired at that suspect, missing him. The suspect ran off,’ said Lynn Hamlin, with Muskogee police.

After a brief chase, police apprehended Pridgeon and took him into custody, reported Fox23.

Tragic senseless loss

Officers then entered the house and found one man and four children dead. A critically injured fifth child was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa but also died.

A woman, Brittany Anderson, identified as the mother of the five slain children was also taken to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The slain children were described as elementary school-age, or younger, reported Tulsa World.

Muskogee Public Schools released a statement, saying two of the children were students at Creek Elementary School.

‘We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,’ stated Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall. ‘No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.’

The Muskogee police chief told KJRH he believes the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving members of the same family, but no motive has been revealed.

‘I can’t say how, but we believe the suspect in custody is related to the victims,’ said Chief Johnny Teehee said.

Prior criminal history

Authorities have not formally released any of the victims’ names. Anderson’s name was revealed via social media.

Neighbors on Indian Street said the family at the center of the incident had only lived there for about three weeks. Pridgeon also resided at that address, according to police.

Court records indicate that Pridgeon having a criminal history, which includes charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening to perform act of violence and malicious injury to property under $1,000 stemming from an incident in 2019.

In 2017, Pridgeon was arrested on suspicion of larceny of an automobile, but that case was later dismissed.