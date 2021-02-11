Dazharia Quint Noyes suicide. Bxbygirlldee YouTube vlogger TikTok Star Dee dead. Cause of death announced as hanging. Instagram star had been shadow banned.

TikTok star Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, 18, otherwise known as Dee, died on Monday after posting a final video on her Instagram account.

Her parents confirmed her death was by suicide, with her mother adding in a Facebook post that she hanged herself.

Noyes’ father Raheem Alla shared a montage of pictures of his daughter to TikTok as he thanked everyone for their ‘love and support’.

‘Unfortunately, she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place,’ he wrote.

On a GoFundMe page established for his daughter, Alla added that he wished his daughter had talked to him before taking her own life.

‘I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide,’ he said.

On Monday, Noyes had posted videos to her Instagram story which she tagged as her last post according to the dailymail.

The videos showed the teen singing and dancing before writing: ‘Ok, I know I’m annoying y’all, this is my last post’.

Her father said on Tuesday that he wished they had been able to ‘work thru this.’

‘I only want to hold you again my little jellybean. Now I come home and your no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels,’ Alla added.

‘She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child. She was so happy and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road.’

He also changed his Facebook profile picture to him and his daughter, as Noyes’ mother Jennifer Shaffer paid tribute writing: ‘I’m so heartbroken I really can’t believe you’re going I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it’s not’.

Social media star shadow banned

The teenager, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last posted on TikTok on Monday – the day of her death – where she warned that she was shadow banned and would be most posting from another account.

It wasn’t clear how or why the social media star came to be shadow banned and how that may have led to her seeking an out.

The final videos posted to the second account, that has more than 70,000 followers, were also from Monday.

Noyes ran a beauty shop through her Instagram account where she had 132,000 fans.

She also had a YouTube page named bxbygirldee where she would vlog about her life and attempt viral challenges.

Fans paid tribute to Noyes on her TikTok account where she had 1.5million followers.

‘Rest in peace beautiful,’ wrote fellow TikTok star India. ‘Praying for you and your family through this tragedy’.

‘Rest In Peace gorgeous, this makes me so sad to hear that this happened,’ read one tribute. ‘Your we’re definitely my favorite YouTube, tiktoker. It breaks my hurt so much to hear that this happened. it’s going to take me a while to get over that fact that this happened. This honestly broke my hurt so much.’

‘I can’t believe u gone I always watch youu you always make me laugh with ur videos,’ another fan shared on Instagram.