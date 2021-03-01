Brittany Carlson Addison NY woman charged with vehicular manslaughter for fatally running over her boyfriend after getting out of their car.

A 29-year-old New York woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatally running down her boyfriend as he got out of the car to walk early Sunday, police said.

Brittany Carlson of Addison in upstate Steuben County was charged in the death of Nicholas Tracy, 31, on County Route 85 near the Pennsylvania border, state police said in a press release.

Cops said the couple was driving down the road in Tuscarora around 1:45 a.m. when Tracy, who had been behind the wheel, pulled over, got out of the car and started walking.

Carlson then got behind the wheel of the vehicle and struck her boyfriend, killing him at the scene, according to police.

Cops responded to the site after getting a 911 call about a body in the roadway.

No known motive

Police said it was unclear why Tracy got out of the car or whether the couple had been arguing at the time.

Carlson was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, cops said.

A regard of the woman’s Facebook profile revealed what appeared to be the woman being the mother of two young boys.