Alexis King New Orleans woman fatally shoots boyfriend and father of her child outside Chalmette Walmart on Valentines Day. No known motive.

A New Orleans woman is alleged to have fatally shot the father of her child on Valentine’s Day outside a Walmart where he worked according to reports.

Alexis King, 20, was charged with second-degree murder in the Sunday night slaying of her boyfriend and the father of her child outside a Walmart in Chalmette, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed in a Facebook post.

The victim — who was not immediately identified — was discovered by cops with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near the entrance of the Walmart. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Using video surveillance, detectives identified the victim as a worker from a nearby business. The shooting took place outside a Walmart where King’s boyfriend worked, company officials confirmed Tuesday. The victim was fatally struck after a number of gunshots were fired WWLTV reported.

An investigation into the deadly gunfire identified King as the suspect. She admitted to the shooting once in custody, deputies said.

No known motive

No other injuries were reported and an investigation into the slaying is ongoing, authorities said Monday.

King remained in custody at a jail in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday. She had yet to make her initial court appearance. It’s unclear when she was set to appear before a judge, the officer said.

Walmart reps, meanwhile, confirmed the worker’s death in a statement Tuesday.

‘We were devastated to learn that one of our own had passed due to this horrific act of violence,’ a company statement to the nypost revealed. ‘Our focus is on supporting the associates in the store during this difficult time and assisting law enforcement in their investigation. Our hearts go out to the family and all those affected by this terrible situation.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the woman killing the father of her child and the status of their ‘relationship’ at the time of the slaying…