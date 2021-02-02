2 New Haven restaurant workers found dead in supply closet from drug overdose at Connecticut eatery, Jack’s. Third person hospitalized. Bad batch of drugs suspected.

Two restaurant workers in Connecticut have been found dead in the building’s supply closet according to reports.

A third worker was hospitalized at about noon Monday after all three suffered apparent drug overdoses in the New Haven building, police told WTNH.

Two of them, in their 50s, were declared dead on scene.

A third man found in distress outside the storage room was taken to the hospital.

The owner of Jack’s Bar and Steakhouse — a restaurant in the building — confirmed that one of the men who died was employed by the eatery, while the other was an ex-worker.

Bad batch of drugs?

The man in the hospital is also a current Jack’s employee, WTNH reported.

The owner said he believes the trio broke into the room while the restaurant was closed.

‘We’re sad, confused and a whole bunch of emotions we can’t explain,’ said Marco Siguenza, owner of Jack’s Bar and Steakhouse.

The owner said a building manager and waiter discovered the two men in the storage area as they were gearing up for the lunch rush. Siguenza believes they snuck in there after hours.

‘One of [them] was two days working here, basically still training,’ said Siguenza. ‘One was an ex-employee. He hasn’t worked here in about a year.’

Siguenza said the man, who was hospitalized, has been his employee for just over two years.

Police do not suspect foul play, but are investigating whether a bad batch of drugs is circulating in the city. The type of drug consumed wasn’t immediately clear.

Not immediately clear is how or why the three men came to ‘get high’ at the eatery and how two of the victims came to be located at the building’s supply closet?

The incident remains under investigation.