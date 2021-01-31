Timothy Perkins Detroit Uber driver robbed & murdered by teens, Lanyah Brady and Devin McKee in plot to specifically rob and kill.

Two teen boys could spend the rest of their lives behind bars after allegedly hailing a Detroit Uber driver so they could specifically rob and murder a random ride share driver.

Timothy Marcus Perkins, 60, of Southfield, Michigan was identified as the victim over the weekend.

The Wayne County Prosecutor said Lanyah Quan Brady, 15 and Devin Delon McKee, 16, were charged as adults with Felony Murder following last week’s crime KOB reported.

Friends of Perkins said he drove for the ride share company to support his hobby as an avid cyclist.

Friends told ClickOnDetroit that Perkins would have handed the keys to his car over to the boys and that there was no need to kill him.

‘… these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him & leave him to die …’

Details of the January 21st murder were laid out in court documents on Friday. Court documents revealed Perkins was attacked, beaten with a hammer, and stabbed multiple times in the back and torso which caused his death WXYZ reported.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said that her office took the unusual step of using an automatic waiver to charged the boys as adults because ‘the alleged facts in this case are especially heinous and violent.’

‘The evidence in this case will show that these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him, and left him in an alley to die,’ she said.

Detroit police discovered Timothy Perkins after being called to West Edsel Ford Service Drive and Elmer Street on January 21 around 9:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found him in an alleyway at Elmer and Lawrence in distress. He was bleeding from his head and had multiple stab wounds on his back and torso area.

Perkins was taken by police to a local hospital where he later died.

Detroit police were able to track down the two teenagers Jan. 25, Fox2Detroit reported.

The teens were charged with adult first degree felony murder, carjacking, and armed robbery causing grievous injury.

Told Uber in a released statement: ‘We are heartbroken by this news and our thoughts are with Timothy’s family and loved ones. We’ll work with law enforcement to help in any way we can with their investigation.’