Stephen O’Loughlin San Francisco murder suicide: LoCorr Funds VP dad kills 9 year old son then self following custody battle with ex wife, Lesley Hu.

A San Francisco investment firm VP described as a mentally ill anti-vaxxer obsessed with government mind-control is alleged to have killed his nine-year-old son and then himself last week in a purported murder suicide — amid a legal battle with the boy’s mother over his vaccinations and health care.

Stephen O’Loughlin, 49, and his son, Pierce, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the father’s apartment in the 3800 block of Scott Street in San Francisco’s Marina District on Wednesday evening by police performing a welfare check at the request of the boy’s mother.

The mother called the police after learning that her son had failed to show up for class at Convent & Stuart Hall, his $35,000-a-year Catholic school.

According to his LinkedIn page, O’Loughlin served as regional vice president at LoCorr Funds, an investment management company. His ex-wife, Lesley Hu, had recently been promoted to executive vice president at Waterfront Global, a container supplier where she has worked for more than 15 years.

O’Loughlin and Hu had were engaged in a bitter custody battle that revolved around their son’s health care.

Untreated mental illness

The mother’s attorney, Lorie Nachlis, claimed that O’Loughlin suffered from untreated mentally illness, which made him paranoid about vaccinations and obsessed with his son’s health.

The San Francisco couple divorced in 2016, and Hu was seeking sole custody of their son so that she could make medical decisions on his behalf without interference from her ex-husband.

O’Loughlin had given his consent to have Pierce vaccinated on Tuesday, a day before their deaths. A trial concerning the custody battle was set to take place in March, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

According to court records from last September, Hu wrote that O’Loughlin joined a ‘new-age, self-help group’ in 2012 and became convinced that the government was using mind-control on Americans.

O’Loughlin had refused to allow his son to be vaccinated from a young age, claiming that Pierce was vaccine-injured and had suffered serious side effects as a result of receiving shots as a baby, including vomiting and dramatic weight loss.

‘This is not an ‘anti-vax’ parent seeking to prevent his child from being vaccinated,’ O’Loughlin’s attorneys wrote in a filing from early January. ‘For the average child, the risk-to-benefit ratio for vaccines is in favor of vaccinations. For a certain subset of society, however, that is not the case. Pierce is one of those people.’

Hu, however, denied her ex-husband’s claims and argued that Pierce’s doctors strongly recommended that he be fully vaccinated.

‘He punished Leslie with the ultimate act of violence’

‘[O’Loughlin’s] stance on vaccinations has taken on a cult-like tone,’ Hu claimed.

So consumed had the boy’s father had become with the 9 year old boy’s heath, Hu alleges O’Loughlin videotaping Pierce’s breathing several times a day ‘to document a stuffy nose.’

Nachlis, Hu’s attorney, countered against claims that Pierce was killed solely over his parents’ feud over vaccinations.

‘Yes, the parents disagreed about vaccinations, but they disagreed about other issues affecting the child’s well-being,’ she stated. ‘In fact, they disagreed about whether Pierce was a healthy child or a sick child. Was his stuffy nose a product of allergies or something bigger? Pierce wasn’t killed because of a disagreement over a stuffy nose and he wasn’t killed because of a disagreement regarding vaccinations. He was killed for much more complex reasons.’

The lawyer argued that O’Loughlin carried out the murder-suicide because he felt he was losing control.

‘He punished Leslie with the ultimate act of violence, killing her child, and she will suffer as I believe was intended for the rest of her life,’ Nachlis told KRON4.

While they were married, O’Loughlin and Hu were heavily involved in San Francisco’s cultural life and helped organize various events.