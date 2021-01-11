Soho Karen Miya Ponsetto arrives in LAX airport, still claims black teen Keyon Harrold Jr stole her iPhone. New controversy as 22 year old California woman maintains she is the real victim.

Maybe it’s a heavy case of narcism instead of racial profiling?

And it continues. America’s newest ‘Mean Girl’ Miya Ponsetto, aka Soho Karen has continued to maintain that a 14 year old black teen boy stole her iPhone after video captured her lunging and assaulting the teen last month at a swanky downtown NYC hotel. The phone was soon after returned after an Uber driver said Ponsetto forgot the device in their car.

The unrepentant 22 year old was filmed making her way at LAX airport after being extradited over the weekend to NYC to face charges of assault of the 14 year old son of famed jazz trumpeter, Keyon Harrold.

As Ponsetto — with a history of DUI arrests — sashays in skin tight leggings towards a waiting car, with drink in hand — the 22 year old was asked by a Daily Mail videographer, ‘Why did you think that kid took your phone? Because he was black?’

‘No, because he did,’ Ponsetto retorts.

What a mess. Multiple DUIs, and now suspicion of damaging her AirBNB the morning she attacked the kid in NYC. Then flies home from arraignment and has a cocktail in hand as she walks through the airport. https://t.co/WsDCJYRhR1 — Jason Marino (@thejasonmarino) January 11, 2021

‘Keep the cameras on me!’

Upon being asked if she was racist or had a drinking problem the 22 year old declines to answer.

Ponsetto’s claim contradicts her own lawyer, who had insisted ‘she is sorry,’ and who had last week blamed the attack on Ponsetto being a ‘scared girl’ who ‘lost her mind for a hot minute.’

Ponsetto was allowed home after being granted supervised release during her first appearance in New York, where she along with assault charges was also booked with endangering the welfare of a child and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

But there’s more. ‘Keep the cameras on me!’

cast me as #miyaponsetto, im avail & already off book pic.twitter.com/Q2fJGCUFii — Anthony Dalmeida (@eggplAnthony) January 8, 2021

More meltdowns

Ponsetto is now also being probed for allegedly smashing a door at an Airbnb apartment with a fire extinguisher on the same day as her meltdown at the Arlo Hotel last month sources according to sources cited by the nypost.

Ponsetto has been ordered to stay away from Harrold and his son and is next due in Manhattan Criminal Court on March 29.

Keep tuned for further installments as America’s newest mean girl continues to captivate tabloid headlines …