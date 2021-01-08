Miya Ponsetto arrested: Soho Karen taken into custody after woman who falsely accused black teen of stealing her iPhone is rounded up after a brief car chase in California.

A mugshot for posterity…. A 22 year old woman caught on video attacking and accusing a Black teen of stealing her iPhone in a SoHo hotel has been arrested in California according to reports.

Miya Ponsetto was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department after a brief car chase on Thursday, sources cited by the nydailynews reported.

‘They had to pull her out of the car. They did use physical force,’ Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department told the tabloid. ‘She tried to slam the door on the leg of one of our deputies and so she was forcibly removed from the vehicle.’

Ponsetto was arrested on ‘a warrant out of New York,’ Buschow said.

Ponsetto wrongly blamed the 14-year-old son of Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her iPhone, then attacked him, police sources said. The ‘incident’ was captured by the teen’s dad and hotel surveillance footage.

‘I finally got what I deserved…’

Two officers with NYPD’s Manhattan South detective bureau flew out to California Wednesday to link up with Los Angeles-area cops to find the 22-year-old Ponsetto to question her and convince her to come back to New York with them, sources said.

At the time, Ponsetto who according to her mother, Nicole, was no longer reachable, was given two choices; volunteer to come back to NYC to face charges or face extradition.

Of note, Ponsetto’s lawyer revealed prior to the 22 year old’s arrest on Thursday, having an in-person meeting scheduled with her client earlier that day.

‘I have no clue if she’s in custody. I had a difficult day with her. We had an interview lined up, and within 10 to 15 minutes, I realized she was not well, not mentally fit to do any interviews,’ her lawyer, Sharen Ghatan told the nydailynews.

‘So I’m not surprised this has happened, if she’s in custody. I haven’t heard it. She was very much MIA for a while, and when she finally came to the big interview, it was clear to me she shouldn’t be there. I’m concerned for her wellbeing.’

Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance has since signed off on attempted robbery charges in the Dec. 26 incident which showed Ponsetto confronting and then attacking Keyon Harrold Jr. inside the Arlo Hotel in Soho.

It turned out she left her phone in an Uber car, which returned it to her moments later.

Racial profiling in America

The video sparked outrage and accusations of racism, and more than 100,000 people have signed an online petition posted by the Harrold family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, calling for Vance to press charges.

‘This arrest brings us one step closer to living in a world where a 14-year-old Black child can enjoy brunch with his father w/out the threat of being profiled, falsely accused, & physically attacked — in this case, enabled by the staff of the Arlo Hotel,’ Crump posted on Twitter Thursday.

The arrest is at least the third for America’s latest mean girl who has previously been arrested for public intoxication and DUI.

Ponsetto is scheduled to face a judge Friday before being extradited to New York.