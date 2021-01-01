Sarah Michelle Boone Wickenburg, Arizona mother arrested assaulting her three kids for not wearing masks after testing positive. History of child abuse.

An Arizona mother has been accused of assaulting her children and step-kids for not wearing face masks after they tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

Sarah Michelle Boone, 32, was arrested on charges that included three counts of child abuse and disorderly contact after an incident at the family’s home in Wickenburg, WMAZ reported.

Police were called to Boone’s home Saturday night on a report that she’d hit one child in the face, kicked a second one and picked up a third by the neck, according to court documents.

The abused children were described as being between the ages of 5 and 14 years-old and not needing to go to the hospital after the incident.

The alleged assaults were supposedly because the children were not wearing masks despite contracting the coronavirus. But there’s more.

Prior history of child abuse

Boone allegedly fled before police arrived but cops found her walking down the street.

Police said she ignored their orders to stop, then fought them when they tried to arrest her — prompting them to shock her with a stun gun and place her under arrest.

Boone was taken to Maricopa County Jail, where the mom was also booked on charges for assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Of note, charging documents seen by KPNX described police encountering Boone on three previous incidents of domestic violence involving the same three abused children. They also indicated that Boone is an alcoholic and was under the influence when she struck the children.

“This is heartbreaking. Child abuse is inexcusable, but it’s also preventable,” Claire Louge, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Arizona told KPNX.

Louge said it’s often overwhelming stress that leads to kids being abused by their parents.

The abusive mother was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court Jan. 6.