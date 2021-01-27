: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ryan Munsie Texas Uber Eats delivery driver & mom of three, killed making delivery at Haltom City apartment complex. No suspects or arrest made as police investigate.

A Texas mother of three was murdered while dropping off an Uber Eats delivery on Saturday night, according to reports.

Ryan Graham Munsie, 31, was found dead in the breezeway of an apartment complex in Haltom City outside of Fort Worth at about 9:35 p.m., according to police.

‘She was delivering food to someone in that building,’ Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said according to a report via NBC5.

Munsie did not make it to the customer’s door before she was murdered. The slain woman was observed with visible signs of trauma and was declared dead on scene.

Authorities have not yet revealed Munsie’s cause of death. As of Tuesday, her killer remained on the loose.

Murder motive not disclosed

Munsie who worked as a driver for the disabled, had taken up the meal delivery service driver gig as a side job when she was killed WFAA reported.

Police said they did not have a suspect or suspect description, and a motive was not made public.

Detectives have been canvassing the apartment complex for any witnesses or potential surveillance video that may lead police to the suspect or suspects.

Ryan Munsie is the second delivery driver murdered in North Texas in a one-month stretch. Both cases are unsolved and police are not linking the killings.

$1,250 reward

A GoFundMe page created for Munsie’s family specified she had been delivering for Uber Eats.

‘Please pray for Ryan’s family and friends and that the person who did this to her will be found and arrested,’ the fundraising page read.

It remained unclear whether the mother’s murder was targeted or random.

Munsie leaves behind a husband and three children, ages 5, 10 and 11.

Crime Stoppers Tarrant County has issued a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the person or persons responsible for this crime.