Lake Charles Walmart stabbing: 15 year old fatally stabbed to death by four juvenile girls inside Louisiana store as Regan Broussard is charged with second degree murder.

Four girls ranging from 12- 14 years old have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was fatally stabbed inside a Walmart in Louisiana as the shocking incident was captured on film and widely shared on social media.

Deputies responded to the Walmart store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles at around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook release.

The sheriff’s office said there had been a fight between several girls inside the store and a 15-year-old girl was stabbed. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Arrested was a 12 year old girl, two 13 year old girls and a 14 year old girl. All four girls were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, KATC Channel 3 reports.

It’s a story that has shocked the #LakeCharles community and beyond. Four young girls — ages 12, 13 and 14 — have been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl after a fight broke out inside a Walmart. Video courtesy: KPLC News-Lake Charleshttps://t.co/sezLUu8fEb pic.twitter.com/R2HRbdKvF8 — KFDM News (@kfdmnews) January 25, 2021

Suspects posted video of attack on social media

Regan Broussard, one of the 13-year-old girls involved was charged with second-degree murder, while the other three were charged with principal to second-degree murder.

At a news conference on Sunday, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the suspects had stolen knives from the store and posted footage of the attack on social media.

‘We have videos of everything that took place and it’s very disturbing, it truly is,’ he said, before urging parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts.

Mancuso also noted the incident was the third homicide in the past six months that involved juveniles.

‘We have a problem in our community we’re going to have to face and address,’ he said.

Noting the suspects in Saturday night’s stabbing came from ‘all backgrounds, all races,’ Mancuso said: ‘This is just a problem that we are having with kids having access to weapons, in some cases stealing weapons. In last night’s case, they stole knives from the actual store where they were at.

‘It’s really heartbreaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces because so many families are damaged after this… It’s just a cycle that we have to stop and we’re just fed up with it.’

Parenting issue

Mancuso added that this is ‘not a police matter,’ but a ‘parenting issue.’ However, he said authorities would take an ‘aggressive stance’ to tackle the problem.

‘We have got to do something to get the juvenile crime under control. We can’t police our way out of it. I’m asking you this tonight for our parents to take control,’ he said.

‘We as a society cannot tolerate this behavior. We cannot just sit back and let this go on… you’re going to have to find a solution for this. We’re not the answer. The police is not the answer.’

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Walmart have been contacted for additional comment.