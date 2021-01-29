Kalecia Williams death: Tiktok video shows a teen girl twerking moments before being shot dead at an Atlanta hotel as her family demand answers.

Video footage has been released showing a Georgia teen seemingly startled as she films herself twerking — only to abruptly stop filming — as someone comes into the room. Moments later she would be shot to death, according to her family.

Kalecia ‘Pinky’ Williams, 16, was filming herself dancing in an Atlanta hotel room late on Christmas Day, while she was supposed to be at a chaperoned party, her family told Fox 5.

But in her final clip, filmed just after midnight, the teen appears to be startled, quickly turning off the camera as someone comes into the room.

‘What happened after she made that last TikTok video at 12:02 a.m. and she was dead at 12:23 a.m.?’ her mother, April Smith, asked.

‘I need answers,’ she told Fox 5.

What led to 16 year old girl being shot to death?

A teenage boy — not identified because of his age — has since been charged with her felony murder, as well as aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a pistol by someone younger than 18, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Investigators described the two teens as ‘acquaintances’ and said they were the only people inside the Hyatt Regency room at the time of the shooting.

Williams’ family, however, say they want more charges in the case — including the parent who booked the hotel room when the murdered teen’s family assumed she was at a party at an Airbnb instead.

‘She was responsible for getting the hotel room for these minors. The hotel room was in her name, so I feel like she should be held accountable for my daughter’s death as well,’ Smith told Fox 5.

It is unclear who the parent was who booked the hotel room and her relationship to Williams.

Smith also complained that it took eight hours for her to be told about her daughter’s death — saying it came in a call from the morgue, not police.

‘It was just a lot of foul play and I’m trying to put all the pieces together because I don’t feel like the system is doing enough to help me,’ the mother told Fox 5.

‘I’m just trying to put all the pieces together,’ she added.

Williams’ loved ones gathered at the hotel on Tuesday in remembrance of the 16-year-old and to demand answers.

Not immediately clear is why Pinky was shot dead and whether the teen girl knew her killer beyond the capacity of just an acquaintance.