James Howard Glendale, California jogger arrested randomly spitting on maskless people outdoors. Victims ranged from ages 13-78.

A California jogger accused of randomly spitting on people not wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus has been arrested, cops announced, Friday.

James Howard, 38, was arrested on Dec. 30 after police in Glendale began receiving reports of a ‘shirtless male jogger who was spitting on random people outdoors,’ police said in a Facebook statement.

That day, police were following up on the investigation when they got a call that a male jogger had just spit in a victim’s face.

Responding cops found Howard, who matched the suspect’s description.

He was arrested and charged with battery, elder abuse and a hate crime and later released on bond.

‘Go back to your own country!’

Howard’s victims ranged in age from 13 to 78-years-old and, in some incidents, he used racial slurs during his assaults, police said.

In one assault, the jogger told a man to go back to his own country and slapped him on the back of the head, local12 reported.

Howard later admitted to police he committed still more assaults that had not been reported, cops said.

Police say so far eight incidents have been linked to Howard.

It remained unclear why the runner targeted individuals not wearing masks while also using racial slurs.