Watch: Man wanted for shooting ex girlfriend dead kills self in Dallas

Herbert Nixon Flores shoots self dead after wanted man is approached by Dallas police after shooting dead ex girlfriend in front of their 3 year old daughter days earlier.

A 46-year-old man wanted in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in California shot himself dead as police closed in on him in Dallas, Texas on Saturday according to reports.

Herbert Nixon Flores was suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, Karen Ruiz, 35, on the morning of Jan. 6 in Pacoima, in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles police said the shooting happened in front of their 3-year-old daughter.

The shooting comes as the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force and police learned of Flores being in Texas. Irving police located Flores in Arlington and began tracking his location NBCDFW reported.

Irving officers observed Flores get in a vehicle and start driving toward Dallas. With help from Dallas police air and ground units, Irving police said they tracked Flores until marked cars were in the area.

When he realized he was being followed, Flores got out of the vehicle and began walking. Around 11 a.m., as marked squad cars pulled up, Flores shot himself, Irving police said.

The FBI are searching for 46 yr old “Herbert Nixon Flores” who murdered his ex-girlfriend infront of her 3 year old daughter on the morning of January 6 on Bartee Ave in Pacoima, Los Angeles. He is a Salvadoran national who may attempt to flee through México pic.twitter.com/Bl9CRxXQCG — El Sobrino Jr 🔞 (@ElSobrinoJr) January 8, 2021

Violent criminal history

The shooting happened near Amherst Avenue and Harry Hines Boulevard, in a neighborhood close to Dallas Love Field.

Los Angeles police Detective Sharon Kim told KNBC that the victim had been dropping off daughter off to a babysitter when she was killed.

Kim said the victim had had a restraining order against Flores with an upcoming court date. She said the couple had a ‘contentious relationship’ that included domestic violence, and that they had recently separated.

Surveillance footage of the slaying released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday shows a man pull up in front of a house as Ruiz was getting out of an SUV. Ruiz can be seen running toward the house screaming for help as the man chases her and shoots her multiple times.

A crying child is heard in the video as the man fled, while somebody from inside the home says ‘he killed her.’

A report via KTLA cited police sources saying that Flores was an MS-13 gang member with a violent criminal history.

Not immediately clear is what led to the estranged boyfriend taking his victim’s life.