Garrett Miller Dallas Texas Capitol rioter called for AOC assassination among other threats he posted on social media following January 6 riot participation.

A Texas man who took part in the Capitol riot is alleged to have called for the assassination of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Garrett Miller, 34, of Richardson, Dallas, who was arrested Wednesday for breaching the Capitol grounds had in the weeks after taken to social media where he posted about his actions, including statements threatening the Capitol Police officer who shot one of the rioters, according to court documents.

But it was a tweet directed at Queens Rep. AOC which caught the eye of investigators.

On Jan. 6, shortly after the riot, AOC posted the word ‘Impeach,’ on Twitter.

‘Assassinate AOC,’ Garrett Miller responded, whose account was shortly after suspended following his ongoing ‘threatening’ remarks.

“Just wanted to incriminate myself a little” Well, you did! https://t.co/Y0MbtHwsUr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021

‘I thought I was going to die’

Miller made multiple other remarks online defending the invasion, claiming it was ‘beautiful,’ and stating, ‘next time we bring the guns,’ authorities said legal documents.

In a Facebook 10 post, Miller stated the Capitol officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt ‘deserves to die.’ A few days prior, Miller allegedly said, ‘We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice piece of rope.’

While no member of Congress or the Senate incurred any harm during the January 6 Capitol riot, Ocasio-Cortez had previously taken to social media, writing that she was afraid she would be killed as insurgents stormed the Capitol building and ran amok.

‘I can tell you that I had a very close encounter, where I thought I was going to die,’ the Queens-Bronx Democrat posted on Instagram.

AOC herself called Miller out in a separate tweet. ‘Just wanted to incriminate myself a little,’ she posted, quoting another post from the affidavit. ‘Well, you did!’

Miller’s threat was one of two incriminating comments he made to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet.

He also replied to a post from one of her followers that said all of the MAGA supporters who were in DC should be arrested.

Another major arrest connected to the January 6 Capitol attack. Garrett Miller of Texas is charged with making death threats against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AND the Capitol police officer who fatally shot the woman inside the Capitol building that day. pic.twitter.com/MaXVlJUccj — Jessica Schneider (@SchneiderCNN) January 23, 2021

‘…misguided political hyperbole’

‘We acted with honor and we where [sic] not armed,’ Miller posted. ‘We where [sic] gentle with the police. They murdered a child.’

Miller, following his arrest was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; certain acts during civil disorder; and making threats.

‘Mr. Miller takes responsibility for his actions taken on January 6 on behalf of his support for former President Trump and wants to move forward and put this behind him. He has the support of his family and his comments reflect misguided political hyperbole that will not be repeated,’ his attorney, Clint Broden said in a statement, according to the Dallas Morning News.