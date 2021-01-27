West Whiteland Township, Pa. family of 4 found dead in murder suicide. Killings come two weeks after Deepak Kulkarni bought a gun. Victims id as wife, Arti Adya Kulkarni along with couple’s two sons.

A Pennsylvania couple and their two sons died in an apparent murder-suicide — just two weeks after the husband purchased a gun, according to reports.

Deepak Kulkarni, 50, his wife, Arti Adya Kulkarni, 47, were found dead along with their sons Shubham, 14, and Sharvil, 7, in the basement Sunday of their Chester County home, according to WDAC 94.5.

The county coroner said all four of them had died from gunshot wounds.

West Whiteland Police Detective Scott Pezick said it’s unclear who was behind the slayings.

Of note, Deepak bought a gun two weeks before their bodies were discovered in the home, law enforcement sources told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Red flags in the months prior

Notice of the killings came after the wife’s concerned family went over to the family home Sunday after not having heard from them in recent days according to a police press release.

When no one answered their knocks at the door, they called the authorities, the Inquirer reported.

Arti’s brother, Anand Adya, said there were red flags in the months leading up to their deaths, including several times where the family canceled plans last minute.

‘It was obvious,’ Adya told the paper. ‘She wanted to meet, but he didn’t let us.’

But he said that his sister gave them ‘no inkling that things weren’t perfect’ in her marriage.

‘I would ask Arti if everything is OK, and she would never say anything,’ Adya said.

Adya described his sister as the ‘most devoted wife, and an even more devoted mother, sister and daughter.’

‘They definitely did not deserve this,’ the brother said.

The family had lived in their neighborhood for about two years. Both Deepak and Arti Adya worked in software development.

Their neighbor Karen Stankiewicz told the Inquirer that Deepak Kulkarni usually took walks to make life amid the COVID-19 pandemic less boring. While typically chatty, she said he was ‘not his usual self’ the last time she saw him.

‘It’s just sad, and I just wish we could’ve done something,’ she said. ‘It makes us all want to reach out to our neighbors to see if they need anything.’

To date authorities have not released a motive into the killings of what on the outside appeared to be a happily thriving family.